Butterfly Network, Inc. Q2 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY) revealed Loss for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$13.83 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$15.71 million, or -$0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Butterfly Network, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.12 million or -$0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $23.38 million from $21.49 million last year.

Butterfly Network, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.83 Mln. vs. -$15.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Revenue: $23.38 Mln vs. $21.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $92 - $96 Mln

