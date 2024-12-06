Butler National’s Mixed Earnings Amid Aerospace Growth

Butler National ( (BUKS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Butler National presented to its investors.

Butler National Corporation is a Kansas-based company engaged in aerospace products and professional services, specializing in aircraft modifications and gaming management for state-owned casinos.

In its latest earnings report, Butler National Corporation reported a mixed financial performance for the quarter ended October 31, 2024. The company experienced a slight increase in total revenues, driven primarily by the aerospace products segment, although net income decreased compared to the previous year.

Revenues for the quarter reached $21.36 million, up from $19.60 million in the same period last year, largely due to a significant boost in aerospace products sales. However, net income fell to $3.60 million from $4.95 million, impacted by lower gains on the sale of airplanes and increased general and administrative expenses. The aerospace products segment showed robust growth, with revenues climbing to $11.71 million, while professional services saw a slight decline.

Despite the decline in net income, Butler National Corporation managed to enhance its operating income, which rose to $4.85 million from $3.60 million. The company also maintained a strong balance sheet, with total assets slightly increasing to $114.34 million and a reduction in total liabilities.

Looking ahead, Butler National remains focused on its strategic initiatives to drive growth in both the aerospace and gaming sectors. The management is optimistic about future opportunities, particularly in expanding its aerospace modifications and enhancing its gaming management services, which could potentially boost its financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

