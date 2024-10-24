News & Insights

Stocks

Business First Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 04:33 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Business First Bancshares ( (BFST) ) just unveiled an update.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of b1BANK, reported a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with a net income of $16.5 million, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company also saw growth in noninterest income, fueled by its new customer swap business, and a rise in net interest margin and loan growth. Additionally, Business First completed the acquisition of Oakwood Bancshares, bolstering its asset base, while promoting Jerry Vascocu to b1BANK president. The board declared dividends for both common and preferred shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s continued growth trajectory.

See more data about BFST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.