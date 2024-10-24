Business First Bancshares Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Business First Bancshares ( (BFST) ) just unveiled an update.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of b1BANK, reported a strong financial performance for Q3 2024, with a net income of $16.5 million, marking an increase from the previous quarter. The company also saw growth in noninterest income, fueled by its new customer swap business, and a rise in net interest margin and loan growth. Additionally, Business First completed the acquisition of Oakwood Bancshares, bolstering its asset base, while promoting Jerry Vascocu to b1BANK president. The board declared dividends for both common and preferred shareholders, reflecting confidence in the company’s continued growth trajectory.

