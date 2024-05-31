Bushveld Minerals Moves to Streamline Operations

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals Limited has announced the successful passing of a shareholder resolution at their General Meeting, which includes the sale of Vanchem and an agreement with Acacia Resources Limited to extend a payment date for their subscription. The sale aims to concentrate the company’s efforts and resources on their Vametco operations, amidst challenging market conditions that have made Vanchem’s demands untenable. Completion of the sale is contingent upon necessary approvals, expected by late July or early August 2024.

