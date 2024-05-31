News & Insights

Bushveld Minerals Advances Sale of Mokopane Stake

May 31, 2024 — 11:29 am EDT

Bushveld Minerals (GB:BMN) has released an update.

Bushveld Minerals Limited has received unconditional approval from the Competition Commission of South Africa for the sale of a 64% interest in Mokopane, a key asset in their vanadium titanium mining operations. The approval moves the company closer to completing the deal, subject to a few remaining conditions such as legal due diligence, the Vanchem acquisition by SPRF, and consent from the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. This development is significant for investors as it represents a strategic move by Bushveld, a major player in the global vanadium market.

