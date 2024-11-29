News & Insights

Buscando Resources Raises $600,000 in Private Placement

November 29, 2024 — 06:43 pm EST

Buscando Resources Corp (TSE:BRCO.X) has released an update.

Buscando Resources Corp has successfully completed a private placement, raising $600,000 by issuing 6 million units priced at $0.10 each. The funds will be used for general administrative expenses, and the issuance included participation from company insiders. The placement also involved finders’ fees and warrants with specific terms and conditions.

