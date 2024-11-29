Buscando Resources Raises $600,000 in Private Placement

Buscando Resources Corp (TSE:BRCO.X) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Buscando Resources Corp has successfully completed a private placement, raising $600,000 by issuing 6 million units priced at $0.10 each. The funds will be used for general administrative expenses, and the issuance included participation from company insiders. The placement also involved finders’ fees and warrants with specific terms and conditions.

For further insights into TSE:BRCO.X stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.