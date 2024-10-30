Buru Energy’s Strategic Shift Towards Gas Production

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited is focusing on its Rafael Project in the Kimberley, aiming to become a major gas and condensate producer. Despite setbacks with Sabre Energy, Buru raised $6.7 million for drilling and is progressing with new funding arrangements. The company is undergoing significant changes as it transitions towards commercializing its unique onshore gas resources in Western Australia.

