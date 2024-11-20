Buru Energy Focuses on Rafael Project for Growth

Buru Energy Limited (AU:BRU) has released an update.

Buru Energy Limited is taking decisive steps to bolster its financial health by focusing on its promising Rafael Project, aiming to enhance shareholder returns through strategic capital discipline. The company has announced a 40% reduction in headcount and other cost-cutting measures to save $3 million annually, alongside plans to monetize certain subsidiaries and explore alternative sales routes for its Ungani crude oil. These moves position Buru Energy to establish a resilient Kimberley gas business that promises significant long-term cash flow.

