Buru Energy Director Boosts Stake with Major Share Purchase

Buru Energy Limited has announced a significant increase in the shareholding of its director, David Maxwell. Maxwell acquired 5 million additional shares through a share placement, raising his total holdings to 6 million shares. This move signals confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially drawing attention from investors.

