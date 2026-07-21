Burlington's Smaller Store Format Improves Sales Productivity

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL is making steady progress with its smaller store format strategy, an initiative aimed at improving sales productivity while driving long-term profitability. The company continues to optimize its store portfolio through new store openings, relocations and downsizing projects, creating a more productive and efficient retail footprint. These initiatives are enhancing Burlington's competitive position and supporting sustainable growth across its off-price business.



Burlington's relocation and downsizing programs are delivering solid returns. Relocated stores typically generate a 5% to 10% sales lift by moving to higher-traffic shopping centers with stronger co-tenancy. The company is resizing older stores where the locations remain attractive but the selling space is larger than required. In many cases, Burlington reduces store size by roughly half, lowering occupancy costs by about 200 basis points while maintaining an engaging shopping experience.



The strategy has significantly improved store productivity over the past several years. Sales per selling square foot have increased to approximately $350 from about $220 in 2019, representing a 55% improvement. Management attributes this gain to a combination of smaller, more productive stores, stronger merchandising execution and better utilization of selling space. As more stores are relocated or downsized, Burlington expects additional occupancy cost leverage and improved operating efficiency.



The company is accelerating this transformation through continued investment in its store network. Burlington opened 40 new stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and expects to add 115 net new stores in fiscal 2026. By the end of 2028, the retailer expects to operate more than 1,500 stores, with over 80% of its fleet having been opened, relocated or downsized since 2019. The company expects to complete its Store Experience 2.0 rollout by the end of this year, making stores easier to shop and more appealing to customers.



Burlington's focus on smaller, more productive stores complements its broader off-price strategy by improving efficiency without compromising customer value. Reflecting confidence in its execution, the company raised its fiscal 2026 outlook and expects total sales growth of 9% to 11%, comparable sales growth of 2% to 4% and adjusted earnings per share of $11.45 to $11.80. Management remains optimistic about the remainder of the year, supported by healthy customer demand, ample off-price merchandise availability and continued progress across its store optimization initiatives.

Burlington’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

BURL stock has gained 17.4% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth.



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Burlington’s trailing 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 1.90X indicates a lower valuation compared with the industry’s average of 1.98X. BURL carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 10.8% and 20%, respectively. Next fiscal-year sales and earnings per share imply year-over-year growth of 8.8% and 15.4%, respectively. Earnings estimates for the current and next fiscal years have been revised upward by 36 cents and 35 cents per share, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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Burlington currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the retail space are Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR, Ross Stores Inc. ROST and Target Corporation TGT.



Dollar Tree is an operator of discount variety stores offering a broad assortment of everyday consumables and discretionary merchandise. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.5% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. DLTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 17.1% and 10.1%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.2%.



Target offers guests fashionable, differentiated merchandise and everyday essentials at discounted prices. It also has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 21.7% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. TGT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.1%.

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Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.