News & Insights

Stocks
BURL

Burlington Stores price target raised to $305 from $285 at Morgan Stanley

November 27, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Burlington Stores (BURL) to $305 from $285 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Q3 topline and comp results were impacted by well-understood and transitory weather-related headwinds, but margin resilience and expansion in the quarter “speaks to ongoing BURL 2.0 strategy progress” and the quarter was “solid-when-unpacked,” the analyst tells investors. The firm cites a “compelling rate of change story,” potential for positive near-term EPS revisions and what it views as Burlington’s “advantaged value positioning” heading into a competitive Q4 retail backdrop for its Overweight rating.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BURL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BURL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.