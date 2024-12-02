Burlington Stores added to US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts added Burlington Stores (BURL) to the firm’s US Conviction List as part of its monthly update. The firm has a Buy rating on the shares with a $334 price target Goldman sees Burlington’s value offering as ideally positioned for today’s economy. It expects the retailer to benefit from a sequentially strengthening low-income consumer as well as higher end consumers trading down to its value offering.
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $293 from $278 at BMO Capital
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $320 from $310 at Telsey Advisory
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $350 from $315 at BofA
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $340 from $315 at Evercore ISI
- Burlington Stores price target raised to $305 from $285 at Morgan Stanley
