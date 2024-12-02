Burlington Stores added to US Conviction List at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analysts added Burlington Stores (BURL) to the firm’s US Conviction List as part of its monthly update. The firm has a Buy rating on the shares with a $334 price target Goldman sees Burlington’s value offering as ideally positioned for today’s economy. It expects the retailer to benefit from a sequentially strengthening low-income consumer as well as higher end consumers trading down to its value offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BURL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.