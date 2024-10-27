News & Insights

Burley Minerals Expands Exploration in WA

October 27, 2024 — 06:17 pm EDT

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd is advancing its exploration projects in Western Australia, having completed a maiden drilling program at its Broad Flat Well Iron Project with promising assay results and secured an exploration license for the Cane Bore Iron Project. The company maintains a solid financial position with a cash balance of $1.88M and a market capitalization of $13.7M, highlighting its potential growth in the minerals market.

