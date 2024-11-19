Burley Minerals Embarks on New Exploration Venture

Burley Minerals Ltd. (AU:BUR) has released an update.

Burley Minerals Ltd has commenced exploration at its Cane Bore Iron Project near Onslow, WA, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy. This development follows the successful completion of an oversubscribed share purchase plan earlier this year, highlighting strong investor interest. As the company continues to advance its iron ore assets, stakeholders are keenly observing the potential impact on stock performance.

