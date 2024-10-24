Burger King pulls onions at 5% of locations, Bloomberg reports

Restaurant Brands (QSR)’ Burger King has pulled onions at 5% of its locations and says the affected stores get their onions from Taylor Farms, but says there are “no indications of illness,” according to Bloomberg.
