Burger King pulls onions at 5% of locations, Bloomberg reports

Restaurant Brands (QSR)’ Burger King has pulled onions at 5% of its locations and says the affected stores get their onions from Taylor Farms, but says there are “no indications of illness,” according to Bloomberg.

