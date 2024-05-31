Burford Capital Sets Dividend Conversion Rate

Burford Capital (GB:BUR) has released an update.

Burford Capital Limited has announced the conversion rate for its final dividend for 2023, which will be 4.903876 pence per ordinary share when paid in pound sterling, based on the May 30, 2024 exchange rate. Shareholders of record as of May 24, 2024, will receive the dividend on June 14, 2024. The company, a global leader in finance and asset management for the legal sector, is listed on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges.

