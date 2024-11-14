News & Insights

Burcon NutraScience Expands in Plant-Based Protein Market

November 14, 2024 — 04:43 pm EST

Burcon Nutrascience (TSE:BU) has released an update.

Burcon NutraScience is making significant strides in the plant-based protein market, with over 80 prospective customers evaluating their products. They have commenced commercial production of canola protein isolate and are penetrating the egg replacement market, positioning themselves to capture a share of the multi-billion-dollar ingredient market.

