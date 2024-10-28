News & Insights

Bunzl plc’s Executive Share Sale on London Exchange

October 28, 2024 — 12:22 pm EDT

Bunzl plc (GB:BNZL) has released an update.

Bunzl plc’s General Counsel and Company Secretary, Suzanne Jefferies, sold 1,615 ordinary shares at a price of £35.174687 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction marks a significant move within the company’s executive trading activities, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

