Bunzl plc’s Executive Share Sale on London Exchange

Bunzl plc’s General Counsel and Company Secretary, Suzanne Jefferies, sold 1,615 ordinary shares at a price of £35.174687 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction marks a significant move within the company’s executive trading activities, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

