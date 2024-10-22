Bunker Hill Mining Unveils Promising Exploration Updates

Bunker Hill Mining (TSE:BNKR) has released an update.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp is advancing its exploration efforts, with a significant drill campaign aimed at upgrading mineral resources and extending mine life. The company has identified a promising high-grade silver target that could substantially enhance its production profile, with further drilling set to commence early next year.

