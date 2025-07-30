Bunge Global SA Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bunge Global SA (BG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $354 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $70 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $178 million or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $12.77 billion from $13.24 billion last year.

Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $354 Mln. vs. $70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.61 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $12.77 Bln vs. $13.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.75

