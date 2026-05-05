Bumble Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bumble Inc. (BMBL) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $45.21 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $13.44 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.1% to $212.38 million from $247.10 million last year.

Bumble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.21 Mln. vs. $13.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $212.38 Mln vs. $247.10 Mln last year.

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