Bumble CFO Anu Subramanian To Resign

(RTTNews) - Bumble Inc. (BMBL), Monday announced the decision of Chief Financial Officer Anu Subramanian to step down from the role to pursue other opportunities.

However, Subramanian will continue to serve in her position through March 14.

The company said that it has commenced a search process to identify her successor.

Currently, Bumble's stock is trading at $8.49, down 2.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

