Bumble CFO Anu Subramanian, CMO Selby Drummond to depart

Bumble (BMBL) announced updates to the company’s senior leadership team and reaffirmed the company’s outlook for FY24. Neil Shah has been appointed to the newly created role of chief business officer, a leadership position with responsibility for the execution of Bumble’s strategic transformation, including driving the company’s revenue model, pricing strategy, and partnerships. Neil has served as an advisor to Bumble and previously served as COO and head of business operations at Slack, where he rose through strategy, data and business operations over the last eight years. Anu Subramanian announced her resignation as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the company. She will continue to serve in her role through March 14, 2025 including through Bumble’s year-end earnings and the filing of its Form 10-K, and will assist with the transition of her responsibilities. The company has commenced a search process to identify her successor. Subramanian joined Bumble as CFO in 2020. Selby Drummond announced plans to depart from her role as chief marketing officer, or CMO, in January 2025 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Selby joined Bumble in 2020 and served as Bumble’s chief brand officer prior to being appointed to the CMO role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.