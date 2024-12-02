News & Insights

Stocks
BMBL

Bumble CFO Anu Subramanian, CMO Selby Drummond to depart

December 02, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Bumble (BMBL) announced updates to the company’s senior leadership team and reaffirmed the company’s outlook for FY24. Neil Shah has been appointed to the newly created role of chief business officer, a leadership position with responsibility for the execution of Bumble’s strategic transformation, including driving the company’s revenue model, pricing strategy, and partnerships. Neil has served as an advisor to Bumble and previously served as COO and head of business operations at Slack, where he rose through strategy, data and business operations over the last eight years. Anu Subramanian announced her resignation as CFO to pursue opportunities outside the company. She will continue to serve in her role through March 14, 2025 including through Bumble’s year-end earnings and the filing of its Form 10-K, and will assist with the transition of her responsibilities. The company has commenced a search process to identify her successor. Subramanian joined Bumble as CFO in 2020. Selby Drummond announced plans to depart from her role as chief marketing officer, or CMO, in January 2025 to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Selby joined Bumble in 2020 and served as Bumble’s chief brand officer prior to being appointed to the CMO role.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BMBL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMBL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.