Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - XOMO

In trading on Thursday, shares of the YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (Symbol: XOMO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.27, changing hands as high as $12.32 per share. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XOMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XOMO's low point in its 52 week range is $11.3244 per share, with $14.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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