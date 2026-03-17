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WLYB

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WLYB

March 17, 2026 — 04:15 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLYB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.94, changing hands as high as $37.10 per share. John Wiley & Sons Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WLYB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: John Wiley & Sons Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, WLYB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.16 per share, with $45.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.10.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer
 MUSA shares outstanding history
 Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Paul Singer-> MUSA shares outstanding history-> Earnings History-> More articles by this source->

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