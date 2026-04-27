Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VHI

In trading on Monday, shares of Valhi, Inc. (Symbol: VHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.59, changing hands as high as $15.00 per share. Valhi, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VHI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.44 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.