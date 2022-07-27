Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - UI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $278.00, changing hands as high as $282.94 per share. Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UI's low point in its 52 week range is $218.145 per share, with $344.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $281.98.

