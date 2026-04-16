Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - TMAT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the TMAT ETF (Symbol: TMAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as high as $25.56 per share. TMAT shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TMAT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.2943 per share, with $28.7655 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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