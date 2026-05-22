Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RXL

Looking at the chart above, RXL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.23 per share, with $55.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.45.
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Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
EVCM Historical Stock Prices
Closed End Funds Trading at a Discount to NAV
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