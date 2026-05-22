Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RXL

In trading on Friday, shares of the ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF (Symbol: RXL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.31, changing hands as high as $47.48 per share. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RXL's low point in its 52 week range is $36.23 per share, with $55.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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