Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSPS

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: RSPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.05, changing hands as high as $30.15 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.21 per share, with $33.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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