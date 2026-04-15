Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - RSPD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: RSPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.76, changing hands as high as $56.88 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPD's low point in its 52 week range is $45.33 per share, with $60.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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