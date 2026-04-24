Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PSCC

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: PSCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.07, changing hands as high as $33.11 per share. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSCC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $36.6549 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.