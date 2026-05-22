Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAPI

In trading on Friday, shares of the Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (Symbol: PAPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.51, changing hands as high as $26.73 per share. Parametric Equity Premium Income shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAPI's low point in its 52 week range is $24.75 per share, with $28.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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