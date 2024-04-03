Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pampa Energia SA (Symbol: PAM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.14, changing hands as high as $43.99 per share. Pampa Energia SA shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAM's low point in its 52 week range is $32.1001 per share, with $52.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.97.

