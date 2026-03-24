Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ONEV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (Symbol: ONEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $133.69, changing hands as high as $133.97 per share. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONEV's low point in its 52 week range is $113.16 per share, with $143.375 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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