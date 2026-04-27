Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OCIO

In trading on Monday, shares of the ClearShares OCIO ETF (Symbol: OCIO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.19, changing hands as high as $36.35 per share. ClearShares OCIO shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OCIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OCIO's low point in its 52 week range is $33.11 per share, with $38.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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