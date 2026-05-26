Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NUMG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NUMG ETF (Symbol: NUMG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.25, changing hands as high as $46.48 per share. NUMG shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUMG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.585 per share, with $49.791 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.29.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further NUMG Research:

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