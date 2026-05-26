Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NUMG

Looking at the chart above, NUMG's low point in its 52 week range is $39.585 per share, with $49.791 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.29.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Further NUMG Research:
- Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NUMG
- Funds Holding NUMG
- Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.