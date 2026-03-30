Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MSB

In trading on Monday, shares of Mesabi Trust (Symbol: MSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.86, changing hands as high as $32.38 per share. Mesabi Trust shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSB's low point in its 52 week range is $22.55 per share, with $42.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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