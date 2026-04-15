Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MOAT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the MOAT ETF (Symbol: MOAT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.85, changing hands as high as $101.27 per share. MOAT shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOAT's low point in its 52 week range is $79.18 per share, with $108.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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