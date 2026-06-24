Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - MLM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $617.95, changing hands as high as $625.95 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLM's low point in its 52 week range is $525.38 per share, with $710.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $618.75. The MLM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further MLM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.