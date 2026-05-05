Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - JULZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JULZ ETF (Symbol: JULZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.22, changing hands as high as $44.27 per share. JULZ shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JULZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JULZ's low point in its 52 week range is $39.2631 per share, with $47.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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