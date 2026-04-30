Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HPS

In trading on Thursday, shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Symbol: HPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.75, changing hands as high as $14.84 per share. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPS's low point in its 52 week range is $13.80 per share, with $15.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.83.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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