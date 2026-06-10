Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HDLB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B ETF (Symbol: HDLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.34, changing hands as high as $16.68 per share. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HDLB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.33 per share, with $19.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.52.

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Further HDLB Research:

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