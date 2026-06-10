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HDLB

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HDLB

June 10, 2026 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B ETF (Symbol: HDLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.34, changing hands as high as $16.68 per share. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HDLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HDLB's low point in its 52 week range is $14.33 per share, with $19.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further HDLB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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