Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GTES

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.44, changing hands as high as $22.75 per share. Gates Industrial Corp PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTES's low point in its 52 week range is $14.6957 per share, with $26.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.68.

