Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GRF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (Symbol: GRF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.48, changing hands as high as $10.74 per share. Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.86 per share, with $11.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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