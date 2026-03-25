Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (Symbol: GMF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.22, changing hands as high as $138.67 per share. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMF's low point in its 52 week range is $100.11 per share, with $151.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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