Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLRN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (Symbol: FLRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.78, changing hands as high as $30.79 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLRN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.61 per share, with $30.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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