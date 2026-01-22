Markets
ENPH

Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ENPH

January 22, 2026 — 12:05 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.94, changing hands as high as $39.46 per share. Enphase Energy Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Enphase Energy Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ENPH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.775 per share, with $70.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

ENPH

