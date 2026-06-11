Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMNT

In trading on Thursday, shares of the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (Symbol: EMNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.75, changing hands as high as $98.77 per share. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMNT's low point in its 52 week range is $98.35 per share, with $99.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Further EMNT Research:

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