Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - EMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.33, changing hands as high as $114.88 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $96.2701 per share, with $130.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.91. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

